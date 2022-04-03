Rebel News Banner Ad - Bitcoin Conference 2022

Why does the Washington Post want to cancel Alex Epstein?

Rebel News interviews Alex Epstein, the author of the new book on energy 'Fossil Future' to talk about why the mainstream media wants to smear him as a racist.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 03, 2022
  • News Analysis

On the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke with author Alex Epstein (follow @AlexEpstein on Twitter) about how he learned that the Washington Post was attempting to cancel him after they were sent a copy of his upcoming book, Fossil Future.

