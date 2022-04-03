Why does the Washington Post want to cancel Alex Epstein?

On the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke with author Alex Epstein (follow @AlexEpstein on Twitter) about how he learned that the Washington Post was attempting to cancel him after they were sent a copy of his upcoming book, Fossil Future.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.