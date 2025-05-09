Why the West turned to separatism — Dr. Michael Wagner explains

'I do think that in our heart of hearts, most Westerners would be happy with 'the West wants in,' with a solution like that, rather than becoming independent,' said Wagner. 'But that's not an option [for] us anymore.'

  |   May 09, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

On Wednesday night's episode of The Gunn Show, historian Dr. Michael Wagner joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the history of the Western separatist movement, starting all the way back in the early 20th century. Wagner touched on everything from Pierre Trudeau's 1973 export tax to Brian Mulroney's pandering to the East to the creation of the Reform Party. 

Wagner emphasized the willingness of those in the movement, throughout its history, to embrace solutions that would keep Canada united. "I do think that in our heart of hearts, most Westerners would be happy with 'the West wants in,' with a solution like that, rather than becoming independent," he said. "But that's not an option [for] us anymore."

Wagner went on: "The Reform Party shows that Westerners will work very, very hard to make Canada work. But if we don't get cooperation from people in the East, we can't make Canada work… It doesn't benefit us at all. We don't get our voice heard."

"The separatist movement is the final step. That's the only other option we have."

