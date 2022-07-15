Woke: Bud Light marketing campaign places gender identities on beer cans
'Not even the people at Labatt know what these words are or how to pronounce them,' said guest host David Menzies.
On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed an ongoing marketing campaign launched by Bud Light that incorporates a multitude of little-known pronouns and gender identities directly onto the beer cans themselves.
As stated by David Menzies, "What is the purpose of putting all this gender gibberish on cans of beer?...Do you think the average consumer of Bud Light gives a rodents' rectum about bogus gender descriptions? What is Labatt even thinking?"
Speaking on Jordan Peterson's fight against compelled speech, David Menzies said, "Jordan Peterson took a stand against compelled speech. He refused to use makeup words to describe students who attended his former place of employment, that being the University of Toronto."
