World Health Summit attendees have little time for skeptical media

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On the third and final day of the annual World Health Summit (WHS), myself and videographer Guillaume were banished to the public sidewalk for simply asking questions to attendees as they exited the event.

Held at the Hotel Berlin in Central District Berlin, Germany, the WHS is a health conference aimed at establishing and strengthening global health architecture.

Outside of the event, I caught up with Vancouver’s own expert epidemiologist, pharmacologist, and toxicologist Reza Afshari. He referred to “future strategies” that will be used for future pandemics. When asked what a future pandemic approach would look like, especially in light of the harms of indiscriminate lockdowns, he simply responded, “promising.”

Afshari believes there are “circumstances where lockdowns should be implemented” but does not appear to acknowledge any collateral damage.

Back in Afshari’s home province of British Columbia, many healthcare workers remain terminated due to their personal decisions in upholding their bodily autonomy. He believes that people have “personal space” and “rights” but “society also has right[s].”

Afshari also believes that “vaccination saved lives in biblical scale.” He ignores skyrocketing all-cause mortality data with this stance.

When asked about Pfizer’s admission that the COVID-19 injections were never intended to reduce COVID transmission, Afshari espouses the unscientific and unsubstantiated idea that the injections “decrease the severity of the disease.”

This stance is not evidence-based or backed by the real-world data that shows hospitalizations are higher now than prior to when COVID-19 injections were being widely administered.

Afshari believes that the vaccine is “the only preventive measure that we have that can decrease the severity and the number of cases to help the health system to be able to cope with [this] stress.”

Yet the healthcare system remains in crisis due to staff shortages and illness.

There seems to be complete ignorance to the fact that people's livelihoods were destroyed and children have suffered greatly - both developmentally and psychologically - by the World Health Organization's pandemic response plan.

Another attendee, Jin Jeong, managing director at Apis Partners wanted to see a focus on “action” but “doesn’t want to comment on” the harms caused by the pandemic response.

He thinks that pandemics should be managed "on a more grassroots level" with "more private sector” because the “discussions around multilateral governments” were not translating fast enough on the ground. He had to scurry into a taxi and would not comment on support for future lockdowns.

One sole protestor braved the rainy day to express concerns around the financing of the WHS. He notes that Charite, one of Europe’s largest research and teaching hospitals, located in Berlin, “wants to rule the world with global health.”