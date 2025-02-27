Wuhan lab conducts 'ominous' experiments, new COVID emerges

Reports of “ominous” experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) surfaced Wednesday, uncovering a similar virus to COVID-19. It has independent experts concerned.

Tests showed HKU5-CoV-2 infiltrated human cells similar to SARS-CoV-2, the technical name for the pandemic virus.

HKU5-CoV-2 has the capability of killing up to a third of the people it infects, reported Daily Mail.

WIV scientists indicated plans for further research with animal models to better understand the pathogenicity of BtHKU5-CoV-2 with “human ACE2 transgenic mice.”

Beijing-funded researchers admitted the virus posed a “high risk of spillover to humans, either through direct transmission or facilitated by intermediate hosts.”

Dr. Chan, a molecular biologist from Harvard, says WIV is not equipped to carry out coronavirus research, especially on humanized mice. Breeding mice to have human cells is typically done to simulate a viral outbreak.

“If such work has to be done, it should be done at a biosafety Level 4, far away from any city centre,” she told the Daily Telegraph. Wuhan has a population of roughly 8 million people.

“After what we experienced with Covid-19, I believe there is no biosafety level adequate for such experiments in the city of Wuhan,” said Dr. Chan.

As reported by NBC News, the CIA recently backed the lab leak theory. “The CIA assesses … that a research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely than a natural origin based on the available body of reporting,” confirmed an agency spokesperson.

John Ratcliffe, Trump’s former director of national intelligence who now heads the CIA, has long argued the virus leaked from WIV.

In fact, the first known COVID cases were found just a few miles from the lab—prior to the pandemic being called. China has repeatedly denied the claim.

The CIA report follows a 500-page congressional dossier also supporting the lab leak theory.

According to The Bureau, safety lapses at WIV have only furthered scrutiny of the laboratory, noting experiments there took place under BSL-2 protocols, while similar studies in the U.S. used more rigorous BSL-3 standards.

The congressional report also criticized China for its handling of the pandemic in the early weeks, specifically around delayed investigations, the suppression of critical data, and silencing whistleblowers.