EZRA LIVE: Alberta minister takes secret trip to Hawaii during her own lockdown!

Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs Tracy Allard will face no consequences for her Hawaiian vacation. Premier Kenney says no formal policy was in place to prevent her travel at the time of her vacation.

CBC News reported on New Years’ Eve that Allard, the rookie UCP MLA for Grande Prairie, visited Hawaii on a family vacation earlier in December. She was out of the province from December 19 to December 26.

Kenney admitted in a New Years day press conference, he first became aware of Allard’s travel to the Aloha State last Tuesday and required her immediate return to Alberta. Kenney told reporters Allard followed the legalities of international travel, however he takes responsibility for not communicating a clear directive to senior staff and MLAs to remain in Alberta. A policy prohibiting international travel for Alberta government employees who are in a position of public trust will now be in place.

Alberta municipal affairs minister Tracy Allard went to Hawaii on vacation after her government imposed a strict lockdown on Albertans. Premier Jason Kenney must fire Tracy Allard.

