Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is willing to resign for Ukraine to either achieve peace or obtain membership to NATO.

“Yes, I am happy, if it is for the peace of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy told reporters yesterday about a possible resignation.

“If you need me to leave this chair, I am ready to do that; and I also can exchange it for NATO membership for Ukraine,” he added.

Zelenskyy’s comments appear targeted at U.S. President Donald Trump, who called him a “dictator without elections” last week.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump promised to end the “ridiculous” Russia-Ukraine war, recently claiming Zelenskyy “could have made a deal” to prevent the war.

Following high-level talks with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said NATO membership for Ukraine was unacceptable to Moscow.

“We explained to our colleagues today what President Putin has repeatedly stressed: that the expansion of NATO, the absorption of Ukraine by the North Atlantic alliance, is a direct threat to the interests of the Russian Federation, a direct threat to our sovereignty,” Lavrov told reporters last Wednesday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Zelenskyy told reporters yesterday that despite Russia’s objections, Ukraine says joining NATO is “still on the table.”

Canada’s outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Thursday that his countrymen “will always stand in defence of Ukraine,” with one cabinet minister suggesting a post-war deployment.

“It’s a fundamental principle for Canada, and for the vast majority of our allies, that nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Trudeau told reporters last Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly wants a prolonged role for Canada in keeping the peace, even after the war ends. She has yet to clarify her remarks.

“We can’t let Russia go unchecked,” Joly said at a virtual conference from Brussels.

Trudeau has once again gifted Ukraine more military aid, during a peace summit on Ukraine. “We all know there is more work to do,” he told reporters from Kyiv, while chairing the G7.

“Canada will be providing 25 more LAV II infantry vehicles to Ukraine,” he said Monday. “We will [also] be delivering two armored combat support vehicles which Ukrainian forces will be trained on shortly in Germany.”

“We’re also dispersing the first installment of the $5 billion in assistance to Ukraine funded through revenues from frozen Russian assets,” Trudeau said.

The loan is part of a “collaborative” $68 billion package with allied states to help Ukraine defeat Russia, first announced in November of 2024.

Canada has given the war-torn nation more than $19.5 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian aid—a far cry from the United States at over $100 billion.