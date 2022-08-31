'Insect agriculture': Elites push bugs on the masses as largest cricket farm in world complete in London, ON
'Why is everyone pushing the end of beef, the end of real food? Why are they pushing synthetic fake food, fake meat, meat made in a lab?' asked Ezra.
On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed a new plant in London, Ontario that is set to be home to the largest cricket production facility in the world.
As global elites including those involved with the World Economic Forum continue to promote the consumption of bugs as an antidote to the impending climate change 'disaster,' right here in Canada the industry is gaining steam.
Speaking about federal dollars that the company behind the gargantuan new cricket facility has received, Ezra stated, "In addition to getting that Clinton prize money, Justin Trudeau chipped in $8.5 million of your tax dollars for insect agriculture, and I think a couple more grants too. I think it's over $10 million now."
The CEO of the new cricket factory in London stated, "It is our belief that insect protein, given that it's already widely consumed around the world, it is food. And it will be part of our food culture in the U.S., regardless of whether or not we are making that history a reality."
If you want to take a stand against the elites pushing bugs on humans for consumption, visit www.Iwonteatbugs.com to learn more and sign our petition.
This is only an excerpt of last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
