Andrew Lawton on the surprise of mainstream outlets talking about his new Poilievre book

True North's Andrew Lawton recently released his second book, Pierre Poilievre: A Political Life. In it, Lawton takes a deep dive into the Conservative leader's life, detailing how Poilievre has attracted many supporters and detractors alike.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Andrew Lawton joined the show to discuss his book at length, including a look at Poilievre's rise to political stardom.

One surprising difference from Lawton's debut book, The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World, is the attention it has received from mainstream media outlets.

After Lawton revealed he's done 30 interviews with CBC promoting the book, Ezra asked if the state broadcaster's questions were fair:

Yeah, for the CBC Radio ones, the questions were pretty much identical in every market. There was a script — I don't mean that in a critical way — but they basically say, here are the main points. But I did Power & Politics with David Cochrane, and I did The House with Catherine Cullen, I slipped in a couple of references to Poilievre wanting to defund the CBC.

How'd that go over, wondered Ezra, to which Lawton continued: