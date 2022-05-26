From Switzerland With Love: Avi Yemini & Lewis Brackpool on Andrew Says

This is a free version of this week's episode of Andrew Says.

Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) and Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) report in from Switzerland to explain the ins-and-outs of the World Economic Forum.

From interviews with officials on the streets, to dystopian pop-up corporations, not everything is quite what it seems in Davos.

“It's truly bizarre,” the pair said, as the world elites touch down in the European country to push climate change agendas, whilst not having a care in the world for their carbon footprint whilst present at the forum.

“It's strange and funny, but it's actually quite a dark topic,” explained Brackpool after he explored the streets that seemed rather artificially corporate.

Yemini also discusses Australia's apparent inclusion in recent World Health Organization treaty that would give them power over the country down under.

They also discuss the detainment of journalist Jack Posobiec, all on this very special episode.