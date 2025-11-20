Another bank that subscribes to cancel culture covers for an antisemitic executive — until it is caught doing so

What is it about the big Canadian banks when it comes to their weird code of conduct rules? Code of conduct rules for their employees, and if you can believe it, code of conduct rules for their customers, too.

Perhaps the worst offender is the Bank of Nova Scotia, a.k.a. Scotiabank.

For example, as we reported last week, if you have the temerity to offer an opinion that goes against the uber-woke mindset of Scotiabank, well, you can expect to be debanked.

This is not conjecture. Gary Duke of Grande Prairie, Alberta was debanked from his local Scotiabank back in August 2022. Gary’s thought crime? Well, he simply asked when the rainbow-coloured Scotiabank logo would revert to the normal red and white logo given pride month was over. Well, you can’t even dare ask such questions, so Gary was debanked.

And then last summer we met up with Jane. She was fired as a client from her west end Toronto Scotiabank merely for suggesting that the bank’s DEI policy should include senior citizens. Uh-oh. Apparently you can’t make a suggestion like that either… even though the rationale eludes us. And like Gary, Jane was debanked.

Oh, and never forget – nor forgive – what Scotiabank did in February 2022. That’s when Scotiabank, along with the rest of Canada’s big banks and credit unions, did not hesitate for one nanosecond when it came to freezing the bank accounts of thousands of Canadians for making “inappropriate donations” – i.e., giving money to the Freedom Convoy.

But get this: while Scotiabank was proclaiming to take the high road on everything from opinions to donations as it debanked customers and froze bank accounts, in the meantime, Scotiabank turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to a senior executive, Rayan Malak. Malak was using social media to espouse vile antisemitic rhetoric.

In one post, he fantasized about a meteor shower killing Israel’s civilian population!

Scotiabank was surely fully aware that a vile antisemite was on staff. But the bank did nothing… nothing, that is, until Rebel News exposed Malak. And so it was that last week we learned from third party sources that Malak had been terminated.

So, let’s try to square this circle, shall we? Scotiabank is adamant that it is all about “inclusivity”. So, by tolerating the hatred being spewed by Malak, are we to assume that Scotiabank is being inclusive of… Islamist doctrine? That’s what it looks like to us.

Is this conjecture on our part? Of course it is. But that’s because nobody at Scotiabank – from their useless media relations department to the bank’s CEO – will respond to our emails requesting comment.

What’s more, we dare say that had we not exposed Malak, he would still be gainfully employed at Scotiabank. Scotiabank wasn’t concerned about doing the right thing; rather, the bank didn’t want to receive a PR black eye. Even though it received one nevertheless.

Alas, while the Malak saga has played out, we now have a story of yet another vile antisemite working at a different bank, that being the Royal Bank of Canada, a.k.a. RBC.

By way of background, just like Scotiabank, RBC loves to embrace cancel culture.

We do not exaggerate. Do you remember a few years ago when RBC rejected the mortgage application that was submitted by Rebel News? And the rejection had absolutely nothing to do with our financial wherewithal. And everything to do with… wrong thought?

Despicable.

Yet, as RBC projects itself as some sort of “moral authority”, check out the hater who was on the RBC payroll… well, at least until Rebel News exposed the vile social media postings of RBC executive Zabi Jowshan.

Those postings include the following:

Jowshan has called for the mass genocide of nearly 10 million Israelis by stating: “We should blow up Israel” and “The world without Israel is a peaceful world.”

Jowshan references Israelis praying in an underground parking lot on the Sabbath as “rats in their natural habitat” as Iran was firing ballistic missiles at civilian buildings.

Jowshan enjoys engaging with Israelis by calling for their murder, including an Israeli family hiding in a bomb shelter, telling them: “you shall all be in hell soon” and “I hope one drops on your head” as he calls for the death of Michael Dickson.

Jowshan further states: “They’re squealing like pigs when the pig is about to be slaughtered” in reference to Israelis escaping bombardment by going into bomb shelters.

Jowshan has also called for the assassination of U.S. politician Brian Mast, stating he should have taken a bullet in his head instead of his legs being amputated from his body due to an IED explosion while in service.

As well, Mr. Jowshan believes fallen members of the terrorist group Hamas “went to heaven” after they died.

Wow. How would you like that guy as your banker?

In any event, we reached out to Jeff Lanthier at the Royal Bank’s media relations department. We asked the following queries:

1. Is the bank aware of Mr. Jowshan's disturbing social media postings?

2. If so, what does RBC have to say about these postings?

3. Has Mr. Jowshan breached RBC's code of conduct in terms of supporting murder and genocide?

4. I would welcome the opportunity to interview Mr. Jowshan. Can you kindly pass along my coordinates to him?

And unlike the cowards at Scotiabank’s media relations department, Mr. Lanthier did indeed get back to us. And I greatly appreciate that by the way. Here was the statement we received:

“We can confirm the individual is no longer employed with the bank. RBC stands against hate or unlawful discrimination which are contrary to our values and our purpose. Reports of potential misconduct are taken seriously and investigated.”

So, there you have it: perhaps due to the prospect of toxic publicity, another one bites the dust. And with good reason: advocating harm and death and genocide is grossly offside.

In the final analysis, Scotiabank and RBC did the right thing for the wrong reason. They jettisoned unhinged staffers for advocating death and destruction. But we think they only did so because the cat was out of the bag. These banks surely knew about these vile postings months ago yet they chose to do absolutely nothing. Maybe they were crossing their fingers, hoping that nobody would notice?

We noticed.