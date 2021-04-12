Apologize to Pierre Poilievre! MP attacked for wearing Oil Sands Strong merch

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Robbie Picard (@PicardRobbie on Twitter) of Oil Sands Strong joined Sheila to talk about the Carleton Liberal association's accusation that Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre was supporting a group associated with “white supremacy.”

Here's a bit of what Robbie had to say:

“We owe Pierre Poilievre support... because this Liberal riding association — whoever's in charge of the communications is a complete and utter moron who lacks basic intelligence, common sense and is a complete, elite person... “I think I know who did the tweet, and I have been calmly waiting before I responded “The thing that also concerned me... and I'm about to say something that I don't typically do — the fact that that was barely a blip in some of the mainstream media concerned me a lot.”

The Carleton Liberals eventually deleted their tweet.

BREAKING: Carleton Liberals forced to take down slanderous racial tweet targeting oil sands workers & insulting Fort Mac.



Now Trudeau & defeated Liberal candidate, Chris Rodgers must apologize for hurtful lie. — pierrepoilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 26, 2021

This is just an excerpt of the full Gunn Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.