Apologize to Pierre Poilievre! MP attacked for wearing Oil Sands Strong merch

  • By Rebel News
  • April 12, 2021

Remove Ads

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Robbie Picard (@PicardRobbie on Twitter) of Oil Sands Strong joined Sheila to talk about the Carleton Liberal association's accusation that Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre was supporting a group associated with “white supremacy.”

Here's a bit of what Robbie had to say:

“We owe Pierre Poilievre support... because this Liberal riding association — whoever's in charge of the communications is a complete and utter moron who lacks basic intelligence, common sense and is a complete, elite person...

“I think I know who did the tweet, and I have been calmly waiting before I responded

“The thing that also concerned me... and I'm about to say something that I don't typically do —  the fact that that was barely a blip in some of the mainstream media concerned me a lot.”

The Carleton Liberals eventually deleted their tweet.

This is just an excerpt of the full Gunn Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Liberal Party of Canada Social Media Ethical Oil
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
Lindsay Shepherd Book Sponsored Ad

Diversity and Exclusion: Confronting the Campus Free Speech Crisis

Buy Now

Get Rebel News

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads