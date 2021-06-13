Australian police continue to target Avi Yemini, and the mainstream media completely miss the story
In Australia, all media outlets are equal — except some are more equal than others. Which is to say, if you are a member of the mainstream media, the police take a hands-off approach. But if you are a Rebel News reporter endeavouring to bring the other side of the story to viewers, well, you may as well be wearing a jacket with a bullseye painted on the back. Just ask Avi Yemini. He joins David Menzies with yet another unbelievable encounter with Aussie law enforcement trying to shut him down.
This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
