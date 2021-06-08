Avi Yemini's lockdown reporting gets a shoutout from Sky News Australia

No journalist in Australia has worked harder than Avi Yemini bringing on the ground reports from one of the free world's most strictly locked down cities — the city of Melbourne, in the state of Victoria.

This type of coverage has brought Avi, and Rebel News, a lot of attention from Victoria Police.

Ahead of a planned protest against the most recent lockdown in Melbourne, police paid an evening visit to Avi's home, delivering him a letter warning him not to do his job and attend this demonstration. Obviously that did not happen, and Avi asked other mainstream journalists who were at the same rally if they'd received similar warnings. The answer to that question won't surprise you.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra Levant shared a clip from Sky News Australia who offered praise for Avi's hard work, and talked about how Australians differ from Canadians in their appreciation for light-hearted tricksters.