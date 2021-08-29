Being An Actual Justice Warrior | Sean Fitzgerald on Andrew Says #38

This episode of Andrew Says is sponsored by Elevate Farms.

Sean Fitzgerald is a YouTuber and Political commentator who focuses on social issues, media analysis and current events. Fitzgerald been featured on Blaze TV and Tim Pool's TimCast. The host of 'Actual Justice Warrior' joins Andrew Says to talk about the modern cultural issues that are plaguing western civilization.

Discussing everything from 'race camps' to meritocracy, Fitzgerald mentions how Conservatives have fallen to the slippery slope of ideas, barely fighting back against key issues that would recently be paramount.

"Republicans show a lack of will to fight," he remarks, specifically in regards to accepting 'drag queen story time' in schools.

Fitzgerald also has a bone to pick with the Young Turks, whom he's been a vocal critic of over the years.

