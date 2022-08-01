Biologically male trans cheerleader charged for allegedly choking a girl over 'misgendering'

AP Photo/Toby Brusseau

A biologically male cheerleader who identifies as a girl was charged last week for allegedly choking a female teammate at a cheerleading camp after being allegedly “misgendered.”

“Well guys I’m officially retired as a cheerleader as of last night at 5:30 AM. A girl on the team was being very disrespectful and told me I am a MAN with a PENIS and that [guys] should not be on the team,” said the transgender cheerleader, Averie Chanel Medlock on Facebook.

According to Fox News, the incident occurred at Ranger College in Texas, at which the female teammate, who remains unnamed, referred to Medlock as “a man” and suggested that Medlock did not belong on the team.

“I stood up for myself and she called her mom and dad because she was scared because I [stood] up for myself. Her father said, ‘she still has testosterone and a penis and I will kill anyone who comes after my daughter.’”

According to Medlock, the female cheerleader allegedly made transphobic and racist remarks prior to the attack. A video of the incident showed other cheerleaders hiding in fear from Medlock.

Fox News reports that Medlock described the alleged attack on the female cheerleader as a joke.

The father of the victim is demanding that police release all relevant video footage from the incident and defended his actions in stepping up for his daughter. In a post on social media, the father said, “I ask you what you would have done when receiving a phone call at 1 o’clock in the morning from your daughter stating they had locked themselves in the room with other girls.”

The father added that he did not disparage Medlock’s “race or gender,” contrary to Medlock’s claims.

Female athletes and their coaches have recently begun speaking out against the inclusion of transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports following the increased involvement of transgender athletes like swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed in the NCAA championships and won, besting the female competition.

In May, female skateboarding champion Taylor Silverman spoke out against the inclusion of males who identify as women in women’s sports after coming in second place to a male skateboarder who identifies as a woman.