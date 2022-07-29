Brampton's 'integrity commissioner' backs scandal-plagued Mayor Brown

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies examined the multitude of scandals surrounding Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

The embattled mayor was recently disqualified from the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race due to allegations involving financing violations.

Brown has also faced scrutiny after allegedly using City of Brampton employees to work on his ill-fated federal election campaign. Furthermore, the Brampton mayor was busted for purportedly breaking his own rules during COVID-19 lockdowns by allowing his friends to use a hockey rink to play games while citizens of Brampton were prevented from doing the same.

Oddly enough, Brampton's integrity commissioner (who is allegedly a friend of Mr. Brown), Muneeza Sheikh, seems to have no issue whatsoever with the mayor's conduct.

As previously stated in the Globe and Mail, "Brampton’s newly appointed integrity commissioner has publicly expressed support for Mayor Patrick Brown in the past and her spouse’s company did paid work for the Ontario Progressive Conservative party under the former leader."

