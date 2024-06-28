Britain's Conservatives falter as Farage attempts to reignite populist support

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the demise of Britain under Rishi Sunak's Conservative government and how Nigel Farage is fighting back.

Speaking about the ruling Conservatives in the U.K., Ezra said, "They've brought in transgender extremism. They are deeply committed to net-zero environmental extremism. They have open borders similar in scale that we do."

"But what are you going to to about it? Because the leading opposition party is the Labour Party that on each of the issues I just mentioned is worse and far worse," he said.

Ezra explained that the wealthy Conservative leader Rishi Sunak appears out of touch with middle class voters. "Rishi Sunak, a gazillionaire, is the leader of the party but he has the feeling sometimes of being like a globalist banker who doesn't understand anything real, just talks about GDP," he said.

The Reform Party, led by Nigel Farage, has overtaken the governing Conservatives in an opinion poll ahead of Britain's upcoming election.



Commenting on the return to politics of Reform Party leader Nigel Farage ahead of the upcoming general election, Ezra said, "There were candidates in recent council elections who campaigned with Palestinian flags and they won. It's totally demoralizing. And then in comes Nigel Farage out of nowhere."

"The election had already started and he said 'no I'm [not] just going to be a journalist on GB News. He decided to jump in. Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party, he was the guy who led the campaign to get the U.K. out of the European Union," he added.

Ezra continued, "He has been on these issues. But more importantly he's a normal human being. He's fun even. He's goofy in a way that he owns whatever goofiness there is."

"And what I like best about Nigel Farage is he's used to fighting back against the media. His chief opponents for 30 years have been the media. So when they criticize him for taking a hard line on immigration, he doesn't get scared. He claps back."