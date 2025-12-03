🔴First Nations pipeline veto, Carney's carbon tax hike, Smith backs Castle Law | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan and Alberta independence activist Chris Scott for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guests this week: Cory Morgan (columnist, Western Standard) | Chris Scott (activist, Alberta Prosperity Project)

Today, we're looking at debate surrounding potential First Nations' vetoes of any new pipeline project following Alberta and Ottawa's signing of a memorandum of understanding that opens the door to new developments.

Plus, alongside the agreement comes an industrial carbon tax hike, something Prime Minister Mark Carney has been boasting about.

And finally, Premier Danielle Smith is backing Albertans' right to self-defence, with her governing United Conservative Party looking to roll out new legislation to protect those who defend their property from intruders.

