🔴First Nations pipeline veto, Carney's carbon tax hike, Smith backs Castle Law | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid & Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan and Alberta independence activist Chris Scott for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guests this week: Cory Morgan (columnist, Western Standard) | Chris Scott (activist, Alberta Prosperity Project)
Today, we're looking at debate surrounding potential First Nations' vetoes of any new pipeline project following Alberta and Ottawa's signing of a memorandum of understanding that opens the door to new developments.
Plus, alongside the agreement comes an industrial carbon tax hike, something Prime Minister Mark Carney has been boasting about.
And finally, Premier Danielle Smith is backing Albertans' right to self-defence, with her governing United Conservative Party looking to roll out new legislation to protect those who defend their property from intruders.
Join the Conversation
Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next Buffalo on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live