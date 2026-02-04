🔴Harper calls for unity, Carney's carbon tax lies, Smith on Alberta judges | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by The National Telegraph's Wyatt Claypool for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guest this week: Wyatt Claypool (OneBC staffer and editor of The National Telegraph)

Today, we're looking at former prime minister Stephen Harper resurfacing in the public spotlight to call for Canadian unity amid growing separatist movements in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec.

Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney was being dishonest as he claimed his industrial carbon tax will have no impact on food prices — with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre providing receipts to show the damage being done to Canadians' pocketbooks.

And finally, Premier Danielle Smith took aim at the federal government's judicial process, pledging to withhold funding for new appointments in Alberta if Ottawa won't give the province a say in who is selected.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next Buffalo on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows