🔴Trans shooter commits one of Canada's worst mass killings | Buffalo Roundtable

Show Notes
Panel guest this week: Chris Scott (owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe, activist with Alberta Prosperity Project) and Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (Juno News managing editor)
Today, we're looking at the tragic fallout from a school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, where a trans-identifying biological male shot and killed nine people, including family members, before killing himself.
Plus, an emotional Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre weighed in on the tragic loss of lives.
And finally, we'll look at some of the conversations circulating online about the reported shooter's history leading up to the mass shooting.
