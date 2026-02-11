🔴Trans shooter commits one of Canada's worst mass killings | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Alberta Prosperity Project spokesman Chris Scott and Juno News managing editor Cosmin Dzsurdzsa for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guest this week: Chris Scott (owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe, activist with Alberta Prosperity Project) and Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (Juno News managing editor)

Today, we're looking at the tragic fallout from a school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, where a trans-identifying biological male shot and killed nine people, including family members, before killing himself.

Plus, an emotional Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre weighed in on the tragic loss of lives.

And finally, we'll look at some of the conversations circulating online about the reported shooter's history leading up to the mass shooting.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next Buffalo on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows