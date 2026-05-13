Alberta-Ottawa MOU, First Nation sues over oilsands, Referendum misinformation | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan and constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guests this week: Cory Morgan (Western Standard columnist) and Keith Wilson (constitutional lawyer)

Today, we're looking at the anticipated memorandum of understanding signing between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney, which could finally see the creation of a new pipeline and more.

Plus, the Mikisew Cree First Nation is suing both the province and federal government over the oilsands, which they say has damaged lands and waters while disrupting traditional practices and caused serious health impacts in their community.

And finally, a new poll commissioned by Act For Alberta found support for independence highest among First Nations respondents, something an NDP MLA accused of being “misinformation” during a session in the provincial legislature.

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