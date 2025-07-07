BUSTED: Violent extremist hailed as ‘PEACEFUL’ by Channel 9

On Friday night, Melbourne was rocked by a coordinated wave of violent, antisemitic attacks. Burnt-out cars appeared across the city, tagged with “Death to the IDF”. A synagogue was firebombed during Shabbat. And just 1400 metres away, extremist protesters targeted a packed Jewish restaurant.

So how did Channel 9 respond? They gave one of the key agitators airtime. They even introduced Mohammad Sharab as a “peaceful protest leader” — yes, seriously — and conveniently left out the fact that he’s pleaded guilty to two protest-related assaults and is currently on bail for an alleged kidnapping and torture case.

Let that sink in: a man with a record of documented, hate-fuelled violence was framed by a mainstream outlet as a peace-loving activist. Channel 9 even gave him a platform to justify his aggressive behaviour towards innocent Jewish diners. This isn’t journalism — it’s public relations for extremism.

The man charged with setting fire to the front of a Melbourne synagogue is behind bars tonight.



Counter terror police arrested 34-year-old Angelo Loras, who did not apply for bail over the alleged attack. @msanto92 #9News pic.twitter.com/PnaWIsLt5h — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) July 6, 2025

Let me show you what Channel 9 refused to. Sharab physically assaulted independent journalist Rukshan Fernando during a peaceful protest outside Melbourne Town Hall. Rukshan walked away to de-escalate. Sharab followed — and attacked him. Twice.

That same night? He assaulted a group of Jews trying to enter a council meeting.

And this is the same man who’s been preaching violence at so-called “peaceful anti-genocide protests” since October 7. He openly supports terrorism, even proudly posing with a report that exposed his links to Hamas — the same group responsible for the October 7 massacre of over 1200 Jews. "Long live the resistance, long live Hamas!" he has shouted on camera.



🚨#BREAKING: Palestinian activist on bail for kidnap and torture tries again (and fails!) to intimidate Jews outside the Victorian parliament



Well done @rudy_rochman for standing your ground in the face of blind hatred



Mohammad Sharab should be deported pic.twitter.com/ZoDsSWIe1y — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) June 21, 2024

His message is clear: “I’m not calling for peace — I’m calling for resistance.” And by resistance, he means terror.

"I am not calling for peace or a ceasefire anymore ... No ceasefire, no peace, because peace — that's their word — the coloniser word. Liberation is our word. Liberation is what we are after. Liberation is not a slogan, liberation is a demand and that's our f--king demand," Sharab said another time.



Sharab doesn’t just hate Israel. His social media is littered with anti-Australian sentiment — waving Aboriginal flags, renaming Melbourne as Naarm, and threatening the very country that gave him refuge.

🚨 FULL VIDEO: Palestinian 'kidnapper' ATTACKS Jewish journalist in front of Police



Anti-Israel protest leader Mohammad Sharab, who's on bail for alleged kidnap and torture, was not happy to see me on the streets of Melbourne yesterday.



Full story: https://t.co/7Z4RI2tlIP pic.twitter.com/IwA50we0wB — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 30, 2024

He even assaulted me outside Parliament when I asked about the violence at one of his rallies. This is who Channel 9 props up.

Australians deserve better than media outlets gaslighting the public about dangerous extremists. If you agree, sign the below petition and share it with others at NoGazans.com. Nearly 60,000 have already signed the petition demanding we stop importing hate. We don’t need more Mohammad Sharabs in this country.