Cabinet advisor lobbied gov’t managers to install Muslim prayer rooms

At a 2024 videoconference, Amira Elghawaby stated that ‘Islamophobia in the workplace’ can appear as difficulties for Muslim employees in obtaining prayer breaks.

Alex Dhaliwal
  October 17, 2025   |   News Analysis

 

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang (right)

Cabinet advisor Amira Elghawaby advocated for Muslim prayer rooms in federal buildings, despite Muslims making up only two percent of employees. She called the lack of accommodation "Islamophobia in the workplace."

At a 2024 videoconference, Elghawaby stated that "Islamophobia in the workplace" can appear as difficulties for Muslim employees in obtaining religious accommodations like prayer breaks, Ramadan fasting, or specific dress code requirements.

Representative Elghawaby widely considers herself an advocate for Canada’s 1.8 million Muslims. “I have been working to ensure Canada has adequate tools to safeguard the rights and dignity of Canadian Muslims,” reads an earlier report she authored.

Records show she used her position to advocate for pro-Palestine federal employees, including the Muslim Federal Employees Network, a volunteer group, representing 6,350 Muslim federal employees to deputy ministers.

“Islamophobia is a clear and present danger to our social fabric,” the advisor wrote in her video remarks.

Elghawaby, appointed in 2023, advises on policy impacts. She states her office exists due to Islamophobia-driven killings and supports censorship laws against "extremist views." She also alleges Canadian employers avoid hiring pro-Palestinian Muslims.

Elghawaby urged federal managers to install workplace prayer rooms, according to Blacklock’s. An August 7 email confirmed, "We are compiling the responses … to better support other members within the Network.”

Her office drafted censored letters to deputy ministers regarding issues raised by the Muslim Federal Employees Network. Their Managers’ Guide To Supporting Muslim Employees mandates prayer rooms. 

Muslims pray five times daily; up to three 10-15 minute prayers may occur during work hours within specific timeframes. 

The guide also advised against handshaking between opposite sexes unless married or closely related, as physical contact is forbidden.

Elghawaby's office circulated a memo, Championing Inclusion, which defined "Islamophobia" as extending beyond overt racism to include "failure to accommodate," specifically "employer refusal to adapt its policies...to provide Muslim employees with equal opportunities."

“Islamophobia looks like escorting an employee out of the workplace for making pro-Palestinian comments,” said the document.

Elghawaby’s office also proposed taxpayer funding for the 2021 volunteer group and suggested federal managers acknowledge Islamic occasions. They urged Employment Equity Act amendments to recognize Muslims as a protected group, akin to Indigenous Canadians. 

Elghawaby highlights anti-Muslim sentiment in Canada, citing a 2024 Leger poll showing 77% hold negative views of Islam and a 2023 Angus Reid study where nearly 40% viewed Islam unfavorably.

The cabinet advisor earns $191,300 annually and will serve until 2027.

