Canada First: A patriot's call to prioritize Canadian interests

A movement is rising against the tide of mismanaged mass immigration that's straining Canadian social systems, including housing, healthcare and job opportunities.

Founder Joe Anidjar has launched the Canada First initiative to rally Canadians and put law-abiding citizens back at the forefront of national interests.

With fraud, crime, and exploitation on the rise, alongside eroded job opportunities and cultural cohesiveness, Anidjar is channelling the frustration of everyday Canadians into action.

His next rally is set for September 13 at Toronto's Christie Pits Park, promising a historic gathering of Canadian patriots.

I've had many requests for events to be put on in different cities across Canada on September 13th. This would take people to step up!



I know this may be a Hail Mary, but it's worth a shot. Can we get patriots from at least every major city across this country to put an event… pic.twitter.com/tdytJfmh1x — Joe Anidjar (@PuckDaddy93) September 1, 2025

Anidjar launched Canada First just last year, driven by the post-COVID unprecedented immigration influx that has sidelined Canadians, both those native born and those who came here without que-jumping or scheming.

"We, Canadian citizens, seem to be on the back burner, and this is our country," he said ahead of the event, emphasizing the need for those who care about this issue to stand up.

This fourth event, he predicts, will draw city councillors, everyday voices, and those unafraid to address the mass immigration crisis.

"It's okay to speak about this situation... to be a patriot for your country," Anidjar furthers.

He draws inspiration from Europe's awakening, urging Canada to follow suit: "We're in the batter's box and on September 13th, the patriots will rise."

On 13th September, we don't just Unite The Kingdom, we Unite The World.



Every patriot is invited to take part in the biggest patriotic free speech rally to hit the earth.



Our freedoms are slowly being eradicated, freedom of speech the most pivotal in a domino effect.



United we… pic.twitter.com/hBoOb7DHV7 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 22, 2025

Critics like Toronto Councillor Diane Sacks and former NDP MP Charlie Angus have dismissed the rally as a "hate demonstration," labelling concerned citizens "race haters." Anidjar fires back, calling their rhetoric divisive and ignorant. "These people... everything has been a detriment to Canada," he says of their political track records, from Sacks' Green Party ties to Angus' "pot-stirring" history.

He accuses them of virtue-signalling over Canadian interests: "They would rather stand up for another country than their own."

Yet, not all politicians shy away — Councillor Lisa Robinson, for one, is planning to speak at the event.

Anidjar chose Christie Pits for its accessibility, not its 1933 riot history, as critics point out in an attempt to smear the event.

"It was a beautiful park... accessible by train," he explained, voicing his intent for this to be a peaceful, family-friendly affair.

Echoing global movements like Robinson's march the same day, Anidjar calls on conservatives and creators to join: "If there was ever an event for you to show up at, this would be the one."

As Canadian heritage is under attack — from statues toppled and anthems altered —Canada First aims to reignite the spark that unites us.

"We're losing everything that our forefathers fought for," Anidjar warns, calling for Canadians to stand with him and this movement.