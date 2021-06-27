How long will the government make the pandemic continue for unvaccinated Canadians?

Well, Rebel News hit a road bump in our lawsuit regarding Justin Trudeau’s COVID quarantine hotels — you know, asserting that these facilities have less to do with science and more to do with political street theatre. Alas, the judge sided with the feds. But that’s okay. While we may be down we are not out. Which is to say we are going to appeal this decision. Rebel Commander Ezra Levant joined David Menzies to discuss all the nitty-gritty on quarantines and COVID vaccines.

