Canadian shop teacher who wore Z-cup prosthetic breasts put on paid leave
'This is who I am. This is how I look. You’ve been talking to people in my building but what they’re telling you is harsh and untrue. I am always going out looking the way I am,' Lemieux said.
Kayla Lemieux, the Canadian high school teacher who made headlines for wearing massive Z-cup prosthetic breasts in class, has been placed on paid leave.
The Toronto Sun reported on Wednesday that the Halton District School Board confirmed Lemieux's current employment status.
The teacher was previously captured in photographs published by The New York Post wearing prosthetics and a blonde wig outside of school hours but not wearing the prosthetic breasts or wig. Lemieux denied that the person in the photographs was her.
Parents and neighbors protested against the school board, calling for the examination of identity and expression presented in the school environment against safeguarding practices for children.
One neighbor confirmed to the Post that Lemieux only wore the prosthetic breasts on rare occasions, including teaching, taking a walk, or when police visit.
In an interview with the publication, Lemieux claimed to wear the prosthetics all the time and accused her neighbors of lying. The teacher also claimed that the oversized breasts were not prosthetics, but rather the result of an extremely rare medical condition called “gigantomastia” which affects about 300 people worldwide.
Lemieux identifies as an intersex person who is “in transition” and not a transgendered person.
“This is who I am. This is how I look. You’ve been talking to people in my building but what they’re telling you is harsh and untrue. I am always going out looking the way I am,” Lemieux said.
The school board initially defended Lemieux's choice of clothing, which included tight-fitting shirts that prominently displayed the oversized breasts.
“We are aware of discussion on social media and in the media regarding Oakville Trafalgar High School,” wrote the school to parents when Lemieux made headlines last September.
“We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate to our community that we are committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable and welcoming learning and working environment for all students and staff.”
- By David Menzies
Email the Halton District School Board
Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Halton District School Board of Trustees telling them to implement a dress code for teachers, fire the Director of Education, and resign from the HDSB.Send an email
- By David Menzies
PETITION: Protect The Students
20,606 signatures
Goal: 25,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.