Canadians injured by COVID vaccines struggling financially despite federal compensation program paying out nearly $7M in damages

By Ezra Levant Stop Bill C-36 Help us stop the world's worst censorship law! 44,461 signatures

Goal: 45,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name By The Wellness Company Spike Support SPONSORED: Help protect you and your family against the effects of COVID, vaccines, and shedding with the revolutionary Spike Support Formula. Buy Now!

There have been 1,859 reports of harm related to the novel COVID-19 injections, according to a biannual update from the newly-instituted Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP). Of those, only 103 were approved for compensation, which has totalled $6,695,716 so far, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

REPORT: Federal Covid vaccine death and injury compensation program @GovCanHealth has paid out $6,695,716 in claims to date.

READ numbers recorded on deaths and “adverse affects” here: https://t.co/OXJs1TzWyw #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/vP8DpHw3hn — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) July 11, 2023

The program is scheduled to run for five fiscal years with a total budget of $75 million dollars, of which $21.2 million will be given to Raymond Chabot Grant Thorton Consulting Incorporated (RCGT) for the administration of the program. It is unclear how much will end up in the pockets of injured Canadians after the bureaucracy takes its share.

In order to quality for compensation through VISP, the injury suffered has to be serious and permanent or resulted in death.

Exclusive access to information documents obtained by Rebel News detail the policy framework developed by the Public Health Agency of Canada to run the program. They state that those suffering a serious and permanent injury will have fair and timely access to compensation.

The Public Health Agency of Canada prepared to pay out 400 vaccine injuries per year for 5 fiscal years



That number was capped 6 mos into the program



Full report here 👇🏻https://t.co/ZDCDRxptV4 via @RebelNewsOnline — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 22, 2022

Yet one lawyer shares that her client waited two long years for her documented vaccine injury to be formally recognized by the red-tape riddled program. The final payout was insufficient to cover the life-long damages caused to the victim, who only took the injections because of incessant “do your part” messaging, with a promise to return to normalcy for doing so.

Thanks for sharing the story and raising awareness about the case @TamaraUgo 🙏 https://t.co/ahRJEKZQAp — Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@forevaeva79) July 9, 2023

Eva Chipiuk, counsel for permanently disabled client Carrie Sakomoto, has filed a $10.5 million lawsuit alleging mainstream media misinformation and malfeasance in office of various public servants as a result.

It names Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, who repeatedly told Canadians that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

There is a bloated bureaucracy to navigate to simply have your adverse event documented, where individual medical records are left to the review and ultimate approval of government-appointed “VISP physicians.”

“The whole process is so misaligned and ineffective,” explains Meredith Klitzky, a vaccine-injury claimant who says that the process is compounded further as individuals navigate debilitating health concerns. “It takes weeks to fill everything out.”

Former emergency room physician and general practitioner Patrick Phillips sounded the alarm on the difficulty of formal vaccine reaction reporting in May 2021. All five of his COVID-19 vaccine injury reports were rejected by the first level of the bureaucracy — his local medical officer of health — due to technicalities and arbitrary criteria.

Other Canadians suffering debilitating adverse events include (but are not limited to) Diana Hoar, Kevin Street, Trina Huss, teenager Jasmine Cuomo and Keyonah, Celeste Pennington, Catriona Atkins, Franci DuPerron, and 16-year-old pericarditis sufferer Josh.

Former nurses alleged the disappearance of stacks of vaccine adverse events at the hospital that they worked at, prior to being dismissed or taking early retirement as a result of indiscriminate COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

Two nurses talk COVID pandemic, patient reactions to vaccines with @tamaraugo - Rebel News https://t.co/1RWTRK1a94 — Vaccine Choice Canada (@VaccineChoiceCA) December 24, 2021

A previously private government memo shows the extreme measures studied and utilized by government-sanctioned behaviour scientists

to ensure that Canadians were manipulated to line up for novel COVID-19 injections, in a secret study that is alleged to breach the Federal Accountability Act.