Carney flees 'Free Palestine' protesters following meeting with Muslims

Prime Minister Mark Carney faced calls to "Free Palestine" during a public event Friday, for the second time in as many months. Carney, along with eight Liberal MPs, attended Eid al-Adha events in Ottawa and stated the holiday’s values were Canadian values.

At a Muslim Association of Canada event, chair Mourad Mhiri accused Jewish people of genocide, urging Canadians to "stand on the right side of history." Carney remained silent during the accusation, according to Blacklock’s.

The visit was cut short due to "Free Palestine" protests, though the Prime Minister's aides cited "scheduling issues" as the reason.

"I know for many, myself included, these celebrations also bring sadness evoked by the intolerable suffering around the world, including in Gaza," said Carney, before the chants transpired. "It's the sadness I feel because of the hatred fueled by ignorance that is still a lived reality for far too many Muslim Canadians."

He urged Muslim Canadians to lean on their faith for support, joy, and unity. "We wish you all an Eid celebration."

Afterwards, Chair Mhiri accused Jews of perpetrating genocide in Gaza. "We need to recognize this," said Mhiri. "As Canadians, we must always stand on the right side of history. We must call for peace. We must stand for justice, and we must demand that Canada is the voice for self-determination for Palestinians."

On April 7, Prime Minister Carney recognized genocide in Gaza during a campaign rally. "Mr. Carney! There's a genocide happening in Palestine!" shouted a protester. "I'm aware," he replied. "That's why we have an arms embargo."

Carney backtracked at a media scrum the following day. "Are you conceding it's a genocide in Gaza?" asked a reporter. Carney replied: "I didn't hear that word."

Liberal MP Jenna Sudds, who accompanied Carney to the venue, was among 28 caucus members endorsed by Vote Palestine for accusing Israel of genocide and backing an arms embargo.

Canada has issued no permits for major arms or light weapons to Israel since 1991, according to Global Affairs Canada in 2024 testimony to a parliamentary committee.

Vote Palestine also calls for the recognition of Palestinian statehood, a boycott of Israeli settlements, and continued Canadian funding for a controversial UN agency with alleged ties to October 7.

Among the Liberal MPs who approved the "genocide" petition were Sudds, Iqra Khalid, Tim Louis, Adam van Koeverden, Patrick Weiler, Salma Zahid, and Sameer Zuberi.

Concerns of a Liberal caucus split arose after 22 MPs, led by Zahid, signed a 2023 letter urging a ceasefire following the terrorist attack on Israel, where 1,200 were killed and 240 kidnapped. Eight dual Canadian citizens were among the deceased.

Subsequent pressure led to a ceasefire vote at the UN General Assembly in December 2023, after Muslim donors ceased their support for the Liberal Party. Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau urged a ceasefire, hostage release, and a two-state solution in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Liberal government later threatened to arrest Netanyahu following an International Criminal Court warrant. Then-foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly claimed it didn't signal a shift in the party's Israel stance.

Anita Anand, the newly appointed minister to the foreign affairs portfolio, accused Israel on May 14 of using food as a political tool in Gaza. She urged further talks of a ceasefire with additional aid remaining a possibility.