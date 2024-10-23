Childhood vaccinations and what public health won’t tell you

This past weekend, the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI), wrapped up its three-day hearing on whether or not children are safe in Canada.

The independent citizen-led initiative probed into critical issues affecting children in Canada, including child sexual exploitation, vaccine regimes, and gender ideology in schools.

While covering some of the NCI proceedings, I caught up with Dr. Stephen Malthouse, a seasoned family and homeopathic doctor, whose license has been suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons, after he bravely spoke out against medical tyranny and lack of informed consent during COVID-19 lockdowns.

In an interview that would never be brought to you by state-backed media, Malthouse shares insights on what parents should consider regarding the nearly 70 vaccine inoculations public health recommends their kids take over their childhood.