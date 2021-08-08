Creeping communism in the West | Melissa Tate on Andrew Says #35
Melissa Tate is a Christian conservative author, activist, and political commentator. She's also the author of the book Choice Privilege: What's race got to do with it?
Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Tate immigrated to the United States to earn a degree in business administration. Formerly an investment advisor, Tate turned to political commentary and activism after it became clear the country she loved was taking a turn down the wrong path.
Tate joins Andrew to discuss her opposition to critical race theory, why she supports voter ID laws, and also comments on the anti-Christian push from the progressive left that has resulted in a surge of hate crimes against churches.
