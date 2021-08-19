DAILY | Will Nunavut RCMP investigate McKenna? Masking at Voting Stations
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Did Catherine McKenna break COVID rules while travelling to Nunavut? Rebel News lawyers investigate
- Thousands protest Quebec vaccine passport in Montreal
- Mayor of Port Dover, Ont. tries to cancel motorcycle rally; party roars on anyway
- Feds wants masks at voting stations
- Facebook announces that CBC will be fact checkers
- Bloc Québécois leader REFUSES to answer “reasonable question”
- Spa hit with DOZENS of COVID fines, summonses forced to start over after online hate
- NB mandates vaccines for public sector, Higgs threatens going “further than regulation”
