DAILY | Male sex causing monkeypox; Russia rewarding pregnancies; MP wants to cancel indoor rinks
Kat Krozonouski and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Cable customers in Canada should pay for LGBT programming, says the CRTC
- Sex between men is causing monkeypox, according to a growing number of researchers
- Russia is preparing to pay women who have 10 children a million rubles
- There's a bizarre new trend of men getting vasectomies and posting it on TikTok
- An NDP MP is questioning the need for indoor ice rinks
- A group of 1,200 scientists have declared that there is no climate emergency
- Would Montrealers eat bugs?
- Quebec Premier Legault has different rules when it comes to different respiratory illnesses in la belle province
- But the good news is, adults can get their fifth COVID vaccine
- A Conservative candidate in Quebec is under fire for suggesting that teachers should be armed
