DAILY | Dutch farmers SOS; Trudeau says carbon tax strengthens democracy; Quebec's digital ID
Show Notes
- Opioid deaths in Ontario rose sharply during the pandemic
- A new study is showing how the pandemic affected Canadians' mental health
- A record number of migrants have entered England in a single day
- TV broadcasters received $103.6 million in pandemic subsidies
- Independent journalist James Klug asked Gen Z some basic questions... and the answers don't raise a lot of hope in the next generation
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zelensky
- Johnson says it is absolutely vital that Brits support Ukraine's fight against Russia
- Quebec Premier Legault said the province's election will kick off on Sunday
- Canada has signed a non-binding agreement with Germany to export hydrogen to Europe
- Cops in the U.K. were blasted for doing the Macarena during Pride celebrations
- The force's chief defended the officers actions
- There's been a huge turnout in New Zealand as protesters rally against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's vaccine mandates
- Footage of a drive-by robbery in London is going viral, as criticism of Mayor Sadiq Khan mounts
- During live coverage of a cycling event, cameras caught a huge Dutch flag with the words “S.O.S. Dutch farmers” underneath
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he supports farmers, despite pursuing a fertilizer ban that will negatively impact many farmers
- By Rebel News
