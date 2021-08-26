DAILY | Fight Vax Passports! Explosion at Kabul Airport
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily!
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Fight Vaccine Passports is a new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!
- Jagmeet Singh breezes by while RCMP officer tries to block Rebel News reporter from asking questions
- ABC journalist is upset with Avi Yemini and Rebel News
- Journalist lies about antisemitic comments at Trudeau campaign stop
- Last Kabul flight carrying Canadian nationals, Afghan refugees to leave Thursday, five days ahead of U.S. withdrawal deadline
- Pentagon confirms blast outside Kabul airport
Read our plan for covering the 2021 election campaign and help by chipping in to support our team by visiting RealReporters.ca. Thank you!
