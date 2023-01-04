DAILY | Jordan Peterson's wrongthink, Trudeau dividing Cdns, Record immigration in 2022
Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
- Ontario's psychologist governing body is looking to grill Jordan Peterson for what seems to amount to wrongthink
- Newfoundland and Labrador is currently exploring a digital ID pilot project
- White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the Biden government met with disgraced crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried multiple times in 2022 to discuss pandemic prevention
- According to a Liberal MP, by the time the Freedom Convoy was nearing its conclusion, politicians had ruined their credibility with the public
- Immigration levels to Canada hit a record high in 2022
- Members of criminal gangs are apparently working in the public sector
- Privacy protection is not the specialty of the Public Health Agency of Canada
- The U.S. extended its policy barring unvaccinated non-citizens from entering the country
