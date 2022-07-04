DAILY | Canada Day reactions; Trudeau's endless boosters; Climate protesters rush F1 race
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- This past weekend, Cancel Canada Day protests like this one in Saskatoon happened
- A protester told Rebel reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume why people should become vegan
- Trudeau's health minister is telling Canadians to get COVID vaccines every nine months
- Public Health Agency of Canada boss Theresa Tam is warning that misinformation can cause harm and even kill
- The NDP pushed the Liberal government to remove marijuana possession charges from Canadians' criminal records
- The Democracy Fund's lawyers were threatened by Ottawa police this weekend
- James Topp, the Canadian Forces vet who walked from B.C. to Ottawa in protest of COVID mandates and restrictions, finished his march
- Climate protesters got on the track at a F1 race in England
- By Rebel News
