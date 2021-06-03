DAILY | Favourite Fauci Emails! Rebel Court Updates
Andrew Chapados and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Fauci emails show top doc was concerned about 'gain of function' research as early as Jan. 2020
- Fauci was praised for supporting "natural origin" COVID theory, emails show
- Masks "not really effective" says Fauci in Feb. 2020 email
- Wear a mask or be denied an education: B.C. parents host Unmask Our Children rally in protest
- Police in Australia THREATEN journalist at home warning him NOT to cover protest
- NoCOVIDjails.com: Rebel News has spent the last few days in court to challenge unconstitutional COVID jail system
- Doug Ford credits kid named Arthur for decision on schools
