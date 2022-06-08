DAILY | Do women have penises; British cops threaten Twitter users; Bill bans minors from drag shows
Lewis Brackpool and Andrew Chapados are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Some women do have penises, says U.K. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer
- British police are also receiving ridicule for threatening Twitter users over Pride Month tweets
- Meanwhile, cinemas have stopped showing a film that focuses on the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad after some members of the Muslim community protested
- Racist podcasters in the U.K. are being accused of encouraging right-wing extremism after making vile comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
- Swedish police are warning weapons sent to Ukraine could end up in the hands of criminals
- Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, delivered a passionate speech about gun control
- Topless pro-choice protesters rushed the court at a Brooklyn WNBA game
- By Rebel News
