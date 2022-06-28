DAILY | Tamara Lich arrested again; Canadians becoming 'flag-phobic'; Trans skater wins contest
David Menzies and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
- Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was arrested again last night in Medicine Hat, Alberta
- Ottawa police are warning that there are no second chances for illegal activity this Canada Day weekend
- An “expert” from Brock University says Canadians are becoming “flag-phobic”
- After getting the lowest percentage of votes for a prime minister, a majority of Canadians say they don't like Justin Trudeau
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is catching heat for appointing his nephew as the minister of citizenship and multiculturalism
- Kamala Harris says she's a woman, the daughter of a woman, and the granddaughter of a woman — but what is a woman?
- Hillary Clinton is not a fan of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, warning that “women will die”
- A 29-year-old biological male, that is to say, a trans female, defeated a 13-year-old boy to win a skateboarding championship
- Drea Humphrey is covering the Mass Casualty Commission in Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Sheila Gunn Reid is covering Church in the Vine
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
