DAILY | Freeland poses with Ukrainian fascist banner, blames Russian disinfo
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland posed for a picture holding a banner supporting the Banderites, a far-right, neo-Nazi group
- Freeland's allies in the corporate, bailout media are now trying to deflect
- Ottawa is replacing three police board members after one attended the Freedom Convoy
- The Conservative Party is set to elect a new leader on Sept. 10
- Pastor Artur Pawlowski's brother, Dawid, was arrested yesterday
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis nailed it again with his COVID response — but the governor's encouragement didn't sit well with one mother
- Big Tech's response to Russia is likely to set a precedent, according to experts the Globe and Mail spoke to
- The UN says it's too early to start resettling Ukrainian refugees
- Rebel News is hiring
- You know when people say “liberalism is a mental disorder”? Maybe there's some credence to that...
