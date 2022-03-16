DAILY | Britain scraps travel restrictions, Canada still banning unvaxxed from travel
Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Russia blacklisted 313 Canadians, including Prime Minister Trudeau
- True North revealed that Trudeau, along with Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland, took photos over the last few years with yet another Ukrainian neo-Nazi
- USA Today released their “women of the year honorees” which featured the scandal-plagued transgender assistant secretary of health, Rachel Levine, as D.C.'s representative on the list
- “The First Lady's husband contracted COVID,” said the First Lady's husband
- Video has emerged of an FBI raid on a Project Veritas journalist
- Pfizer's CEO is talking about the necessity of a fourth dose of the company's mRNA vaccine
- The same CEO also described how it was “counter intuitive” to use mRNA technology
- COVID travel rules in Britain are set to be scrapped on Friday
- British Airways is changing its face mask policy, making masks optional depending on the rules of the flight's destination
- By Rebel News
