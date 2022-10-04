DAILY | Trudeau to testify at convoy inquiry; Elon's Ukraine solution; Restrictions saved 800K
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Show Notes
- A new report co-authored by Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam says public health restrictions saved 800,000 lives in Canada
- Prime Minister Trudeau is set to take the stand during the inquiry into his government's use of the Emergencies Act
- A huge protest against the Iranian regime was held in Ontario this past weekend
- Trudeau went bungee jumping to celebrate his son's birthday yesterday
- Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre blasted the Trudeau government's plan to triple the carbon tax
- The UN is pushing for a cut to global fertilizer costs to avert a future crisis
- The World Bank's taking heat for its unaccounted climate spending
- Unvaccinated Canadians are apparently crankier than their vaccinated counterparts
- We recently spoke to an anti-woke schoolboard trustee running in Hamilton
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
