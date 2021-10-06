DAILY | Trudeau set to unveil federal worker vax mandate, travel restrictions
Andrew Chapados and Matt Brevner are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Andrew and Matt will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Trudeau is set to unveil a vaccine mandate for federal employees along with travel restrictions for the unvaccinated
- A 67-year-old man was violently arrested at a restaurant protest in Vancouver; Mocha Bezirgan heard his side of the story
- Sydney Fizzard has been covering the situation at Without Papers Pizza in Calgary
- Mount Royal university students deregistered for not declaring vaccination status
- Four unions filed grievances against the City of Ottawa's vaccination policy
- Drea Humphrey chatted with a doctor about Canada's all-cause mortality
- An ESPN anchor was taken off the air for comments she made about Barack Obama and her station's vaccine policy
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.