DAILY | Another pastor arrested (on Thanksgiving) and vaccine mandate madness
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Our Rebel News Pastor Artur Pawlowski mini documentary debuts following the livestream
- Another pastor has been arrested in Canada — this time in New Brunswick, and on Thanksgiving, no less
- Twitter ramps up social justice warnings with “intense conversation” notifications
- Staff at Southwest Airlines resisting vaccine mandates caused havoc over the weekend for travel
- CBC used a mannequin in a segment about overwhelmed hospitals
- Patients are being required to be vaccinated before receiving transplants
- A mayoral candidate in Beaumont, Alberta pushes back against vaccine mandates
- Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbot has banned vaccine mandates for private employers
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.