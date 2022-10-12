DAILY | AB's new premier on the unvaxxed & firing health bureaucrats; What did a Pfizer exec admit?
David Menzies and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre should focus on encouraging Canadians to get booster doses
- David Rockefeller praised Henry Kissinger as his protege; Klaus Schwab, the chairman of the WEF, calls Kissinger a mentor
- A Dutch MEP is sharing a video that suggests Pfizer's “get vaccinated for others” campaign was a total lie
- Protesters arrived at a Lethbridge, Alberta courthouse to show support for three men charged in relation to the Coutts border blockade
- The inquiry into the Trudeau government's use of the Emergencies Act begins this week
- Alberta's new Premier Danielle Smith says unvaccinated Canadians are currently the most discriminated group in the country
- One of Smith's first moves was to demote the province's chief medical officer, Deena Hinshaw
- Armed federal agents raided the farm of Amos Miller, an Amish farmer embroiled in a legal battle with the U.S. government
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
