DAILY | Without Papers Pizza closed, Netflix employees walkout over Chappelle

  • By Rebel News
  • October 21, 2021
DAILY | Without Papers Pizza closed, Netflix employees walkout over Chappelle
Remove Ads

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com

Send A Rebel Chat

NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!

You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!

David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!

Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute

Rebel News is on SuperU

Show Notes

  • Without Papers Pizza has been shut down, Sydney Fizzard is about to release a new report on the restaurant's ordeal
  • Netflix employees staged a walkout alongside trans activists opposed to Dave Chappelle's comedy special, only for counter protesters to show up
  • The White House is planning to take action against Texas for the state's proposed bill that would force athletes to compete in their biological sex
  • Leaked docs reveal countries lobbied UN scientists to water down climate change report
Livestream
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Fight Vaccine Passports
  • By Ezra Levant

Fight Vaccine Passports

A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!

Learn More

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.