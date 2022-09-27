DAILY | Italy's new PM; Roxham Rd. cost half a billion; Alberta RCMP won't enforce gun ban
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The Trudeau government has spent more than half a billion at Roxham Road
- Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is calling for a review of professional standards for teachers following the scandal at Oakville Trafalgar High School
- A city councillor in Calgary wants pro-life flyers to be concealed with warning's attached
- Alberta is telling its RCMP to ignore enforcing Trudeau's gun ban
- Just keep getting vaccinated. COVID boosters. Bivalent COVID vaccines. Flu shots. Get 'em all, says Trudeau
- Foreign Minister Melanie Joly was asked if Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would be added to the terror list and provided a non-answer
- Iranians are continuing to protest the death of a woman in custody of the so-called morality police
- Alberta is reducing the weight of exams for students
- 44% of staff at Passport Canada are working from home
- 63,000 tonnes of COVID-related PPE would have wound up as waste by mid-2021
- Maxime Bernier's PPC held a rally against the controversial Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher
