DAILY | Trudeau heckled in Nova Scotia; Men in skirts; COVID vaccines and menstrual cycles
Alexa Lavoie, Kat Krozonouski and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Virigin Airlines is debuting new gender-neutral uniform policies
- M&M's is hopping on the inclusivity bandwagon with a new Purple M&M
- TD Bank admitted its diversity trainers told staffers not to vote Conservative
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was heckled in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia yesterday
- Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the Americans alliance with North Korea
- The RCMP are extensively using facial recognition technology
- Would you take political advice from a celebrity? Kat & Nat asked Torontonians
- McKinsey, the massive global consulting firm, was at the heart of Quebec's pandemic management
- Four days ahead of Quebec's election, polls are showing Conservatives leading in at least one riding
- A Montreal man is seeking medically assisted suicide due to home care conditions
- A new study is confirming COVID vaccines temporarily changed women's menstrual cycles
- More new evidence showed trace amounts of mRNA in breast milk
- By Rebel News
