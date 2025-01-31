Danielle Smith is Canada's only leader who understands Trump's tariffs: Lorne Gunter

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

With tariffs set to begin on Saturday, Canada could quickly find itself embroiled in a trade war with the United States. The White House confirmed the policy would begin this weekend, refuting an earlier report from Reuters that suggested the measure could be delayed until March 1.

As the country braces for the impact the tariffs might cause, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show for a look at how we've gotten to this point and what happens next.

Focusing on Premier Danielle Smith's attempt to foster positive relationships with U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump himself, Lorne explained how the demands from the U.S. are putting pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

The U.S. knows Canada has a problem with border security, Lorne said, “and the Liberals have been very unwilling to deal with it for a number of reasons.”

In addition to border security not fitting the Liberals' woke agenda, the government would “have to admit that their criminal justice policies are wrong, that their immigration policies are wrong.” Even the Liberals' reconciliation policy could face scrutiny, given the shared border with First Nations groups and the U.S.

“They have not, for years, dealt with any of the Americans' concerns.”

The Alberta premier, however, is at least trying to assuage these fears. “Danielle Smith is the only one of the leaders in Canada who has recognized that (border security) is what this is all about. And so, let's deal with the core of (Trump's) concerns and if he still imposes tariffs, then that's fine.”